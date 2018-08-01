El presidente de la Comisión Europea, Jean Claude Juncker, ha comunicado por escrito al presidente del Gobierno español, Pedro Sánchez, el desbloqueo de 55 millones de euros procedentes del fondo fiduciario para Africa para ayudar a gestionar las migraciones. El alto representante de la Comisión comparte la "sensación de urgencia" por la situación que se ha generado en España a raíz de las llegadas de migrantes por el Mediterráneo.
Josep Borrell también ha precisado que al menos la mitad de esos fondos "irán a paliar las actuales circunstancias que se están viviendo en Marruecos" y que, según ha dicho la UE, la presidencia austriaca se ha movilizado para conseguir más recursos.
En una reciente carta a Juncker, Sánchez ya había pedido asistencia de emergencia adicional para hacer frente a la llegada masiva de pateras a las costas españolas a través de la ruta del Mediterráneo occidental. La cifra de migrantes rescatados por Salvamento Marítimo en esta zona y en aguas del Estrecho hasta finales de julio, 22.091 personas, supera ya el total de auxiliados en todo el año pasado.
Después de conocerse la misiva, se ha sabido que Sánchez ha hablado hoy con Juncker, quien le ha trasladado el compromiso de la UE con las políticas de inmigración y le ha ratificado todos los acuerdos sellados con el Ejecutivo de Mariano Rajoy en esta materia.
Visita del comisario europeo de Migración
Por otro lado, el comisario europeo de Migración, Dimitris Avramópulos, viajará a España "en los próximos días" a petición del presidente de la Comisión Europea, Jean-Claude Juncker, para abordar la creciente llegada de inmigrantes, anunció hoy el Ejecutivo Comunitario. La visita del comisario "será una señal más de nuestra solidaridad con España", dijo la portavoz comunitaria Mina Andreeva, quien se refirió también a la carta remitida por Juncker al presidente del Gobierno español, Pedro Sánchez, en la que le respalda en la necesidad de aumentar los esfuerzos para frenar la llegada de flujos migratorios.
