La Justicia argentina investiga el acuerdo multimillonario entre el Gobierno y el FMI

La Justicia de Argentina ha pedido este jueves al Gobierno que revele información sobre el procedimiento por el que el año pasado logró un crédito de 57.000 millones de dólares del Fondo Monetario Internacional (FMI) en el marco de una investigación sobre el multimillonario acuerdo.
El pacto, que el presidente argentino, Mauricio Macri, solicitó para hacer frente a los problemas financieros del país, finalmente no impidió que Argentina cayera este año en una profunda crisis, la cual ha implicado la caída de su moneda y la consecuente aceleración de la inflación y el aumento de la pobreza.
El jueves, la Sala III de la Cámara Contencioso Administrativo Federal abordó el recurso de amparo impulsado por un grupo de abogados y organismos sociales, que consideran que el proceso debería anularse debido a la presencia de errores administrativos de gran envergadura.
"El expediente administrativo a partir del cual resultó la decisión de contraer el crédito es de fecha posterior a la toma. Estamos frente a un evento de consecuencias muy importantes", ha expresado en declaraciones a la agencia de noticias Reuters Andrés Bernal, uno de los abogados implicados.
Bernal ha enumerado otros errores administrativos que oscurecen el proceso mediante el cual el Gobierno de Macri logró el préstamo. En los próximos días, el FMI debe decidir si libera el último tramo del crédito, cuyo otorgamiento no está claro porque algunas de las medidas que Macri tomó en las últimas semanas para lidiar con la feroz crisis ─que implicarían un mayor déficit fiscal─ podrían ser cuestionadas por el organismo.
El candidato presidencial opositor Alberto Fernández, que se encamina a hacerse con la Presidencia en las elecciones previstas para el mes de octubre, ha aseverado que el acuerdo con el FMI probablemente deba ser revisado.
