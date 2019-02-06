Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Corrupción La Justicia brasileña condena a Lula a 12 años de prisión por un nuevo caso de corrupción

Actualmente cumple condena desde el pasado abril al quedar demostrado que recibió una vivienda en una playa de Sao Paulo a cambio de sobornos.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Fotografía de archivo del expresidente brasileño Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. - REUTERS

Fotografía de archivo del expresidente brasileño Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. - REUTERS

La Justicia brasileña ha condenado este miércoles al expresidente Lula da Silva a 12 años y 11 meses de cárcel por los delitos de corrupción y lavado de dinero, informaron fuentes judiciales.

Lula, que presidió Brasil entre 2003 y 2010, ya cumple condena desde el pasado abril por otro caso de corrupción, después de que la Justicia diera por comprobado que recibió un apartamento en una playa de Sao Paulo a cambio de sobornos.

(Habrá ampliación)

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas