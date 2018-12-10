Público
Brexit La Justicia europea dictamina que el Reino Unido puede revocar el brexit de forma unilateral

La decisión de la corte con sede en Luxemburgo se anunció solo un día antes de la fecha prevista para la votación del acuerdo, donde la primera ministra no tiene garantizados los apoyos necesarios para sacarlo adelante.

09/12/2018.- Una instalación artística de Brexit en Park Lane en Londres, Gran Bretaña, 9 de diciembre de 2018. Los diputados votarán a favor o en contra del acuerdo de Brexit en la UE del Primer Ministro británico Theresa May el 11 de diciembre con infor

Una instalación artística de brexit en Park Lane en Londres, Gran Bretaña. EFE /Anfy Lluvia

El Tribunal de Justicia de la Unión Europea (TJUE) sentenció este lunes que el Reino Unido tiene la capacidad de revocar de forma unilateral el artículo 50 de los tratados europeos, el que inició el proceso de su salida de la UE, el "brexit", al activarse el 29 de marzo de 2017.

La decisión de la corte con sede en Luxemburgo se anunció solo un día antes de la fecha prevista para la votación del acuerdo sobre la retirada británica en el Parlamento del Reino Unido, donde la primera ministra, Theresa May, no tiene garantizados los apoyos necesarios para sacarlo adelante.

