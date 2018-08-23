Público
Público

Kevin Spacey Investigan a Kevin Spacey en Los Ángeles por un nuevo caso de agresión sexual

El actor, despedido en "House of Cars" por otros escándalos de agresión sexual, está siendo investigado por al menos seis casos en Reino Unido.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Kevin Spacey está siendo investigado por al menos seis casos más de agresión sexual en el Reino Unido - EFE

Kevin Spacey está siendo investigado por al menos seis casos más de agresión sexual en el Reino Unido - EFE

El actor estadounidense Kevin Spacey está siendo investigado en Los Ángeles por un nuevo caso de presunta agresión sexual, informó hoy el diario Los Angeles Times.

Una portavoz del departamento del alguacil del condado de Los Ángeles detalló que la supuesta agresión tuvo lugar en octubre de 2016 en Malibú, una ciudad situada a unos 50 kilómetros al oeste del centro de Los Ángeles.

Además, el actor está siendo investigado por al menos seis casos más de agresión sexual en Reino Unido.

Ganador de dos Óscar por "Sospechosos habituales" (1995) y "American Beauty" (1999) y considerado como uno de los mejores intérpretes de su generación, la carrera de Spacey se derrumbó tras las numerosas acusaciones de agresión sexual conocidas en su contra.

Como consecuencia de estas revelaciones, "House of Cards" despidió a Spacey, que era uno de los protagonistas en esta serie, y el cineasta Ridley Scott eliminó todas sus escenas en la película "Todo el dinero del mundo" (2017) y volvió a rodarlas con Christopher Plummer como sustituto.

Etiquetas