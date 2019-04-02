Público
Khashoggi Los hijos de Khashoggi reciben casas en Arabia Saudí y pagos mensuales de 10.000 dólares por el asesinato de su padre

Salah, un banquero en Jiddah, es el único hermano del periodista asesinado que tiene la intención de continuar viviendo en el país árabe. Los otros residen en Estados Unidos y se espera que vendan sus nuevas propiedades sauditas.

El hijo de Khashoggi saluda al príncipe heredero saudí. (EFE)

Los hijos del periodista saudí Jamal Khashoggi, que fue asesinado en Estambul el 2 de octubre de 2018, han recibido casas por valor de millones de dólares cada uno, así como también con una paga mensual del Gobierno de 10.000 dólares como indemnización por parte de las autoridades sauditas, según ha informado The Washington Post, periódico en el que solía escribir Khashoggi . Esta cifra podría ser incluso superior, "potencialmente de varios millones de dólares por persona", han asegurado a este diario fuentes de la familia en el marco de las negociaciones previstas en torno a los juicios de los acusados del asesinato.

Las casas, cada una con un valor de cuatro millones de dólares, se ubican en Yedá, al oeste de Arabia Saudí, en un complejo residencial con todo tipo de comodidades. La entrega de las viviendas y los pagos mensuales fueron aprobados por el príncipe heredero de Arabia Saudí, Mohamed bin Salman a finales del año pasado y como parte de lo que un exfuncionario describió como un reconocimiento de que "se ha cometido una gran injusticia".

Salah, un banquero en Jiddah, es el único hermano de Khashoggi que tiene la intención de continuar viviendo en Arabia Saudí. Los otros residen en Estados Unidos y se espera que vendan sus nuevas propiedades sauditas.

Salah, quien ha sido responsable de las discusiones financieras con las autoridades saudíes, se ha negado a comentar este asunto. Su deseo de permanecer en Jiddah con su familia ha contribuido a la deferencia de los hermanos hacia las autoridades y la cautela en sus declaraciones públicas durante los últimos seis meses.

