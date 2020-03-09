Estás leyendo: Una diputada con hiyab accede por primera vez al Parlamento de Israel

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Kneset Una diputada con hiyab accede por primera vez al Parlamento de Israel

"No hay forma de que el hiyab no capte la atención de la gente. Pero lo más importante es lo que hay dentro: la capacidad y el potencial para avanzar en nuestra comunidad", dijo Imán Yassin Jatib.

Iman Yassin Jatib se va a convertir en la primera mujer con pañuelo islámico en entrar en la Kneset | Reuters
Iman Yassin Jatib se va a convertir en la primera mujer con pañuelo islámico en entrar en la Kneset | Reuters

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

público | reuters

Imán Yassin Jatib es una trabajadora social de 55 años que se va a convertir en la primera mujer con velo islámico en entrar en el Parlamento de Israel. Forma parte del partido islamista Raam, uno de los cuatro que integran la Lista Conjunta de partidos árabes y que, a la espera de que se confirmen los resultados oficiales, ha logrado 15 de los 120 escaños de la Kneset. 

Jatib afirmó durante la campaña electoral que se presentaba a las elecciones para "hacer oír la voz de las mujeres". Fue candidata en las elecciones legislativas de abril y de septiembre de 2019 pero ha sido en los terceros comicios a los que se ha presentado en los que ha conseguido entrar en la Cámara, a pesar de que ocupaba el puesto número 15 en la Lista Conjunta, el último en obtener escaño. 

"No hay forma de que el hiyab no capte la atención de la gente. Pero lo más importante es lo que hay dentro: la capacidad y el potencial para avanzar en nuestra comunidad", dijo Jatib mientras aceptaba las felicitaciones en una calle de Nazaret.

Además, añadió que sentía que su hijab a veces había despertado el sentimiento antiislámico en Israel, cuya población de nueve millones es principalmente judía. "Cada desafío que enfrenté en mi vida se hizo más difícil porque uso un hijab", dijo. Pero instó a la gente a "mirar más allá del velo".

La minoría árabe de Israel desciende principalmente de los palestinos que vivieron bajo el dominio otomano y luego colonial británico antes de quedarse en Israel después de la creación del país en 1948.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú