El primer ministro de Kosovo, Ramush Haradinaj, presentó su dimisión tras haber sido citado por el Tribunal Especial de crímenes de guerra en Kosovo como sospechoso.
"Presento mi dimisión irrevocable del cargo de primer ministro de la República de Kosovo. El motivo es la citación por parte de las Salas especializadas en La Haya como sospechoso", señaló el exlíder guerrillero en una reunión de Gobierno, según recoge el diario Koha Ditore en su versión electrónica.
La Justicia de Serbia lo acusa de crímenes supuestamente cometidos como líder de la guerrilla UCK contra la población civil serbo-kosovar durante la guerra de Kosovo (1998/1999).
"Ahora es la responsabilidad del presidente de comenzar las consultas para nuevas elecciones. Volveré a presentarme para pedir confianza al pueblo. No estoy acusado, pero seré interrogado", dijo Haradinaj, que había asumido la jefatura del Gobierno en 2017.
Agregó que quería separar su situación de convocado por la Justicia "del honor del Estado y de primer ministro, porque no va ante el Tribunal el primer ministro de Kosovo, el Estado de Kosovo, sino Ramush Haradinaj".
Por otra parte, el político de 51 años de edad aseguró que el arancel del 100% a los productos de Serbia, impuesto en noviembre pasado por su Gobierno, quedará en vigor a pesar de su dimisión.
El levantamiento del arancel es la condición de Belgrado para reiniciar el diálogo de normalización entre las dos partes, amparado por la UE, pero Kosovo ha rechazado hasta ahora las peticiones de la UE y EEUU de retirar esas medidas.
Haradinaj, líder de la Alianza para el Futuro de Kosovo (AAK), antiguo líder de la guerrilla albanokosovar UCK y jefe de Gobierno entre 2004 y 2005, fue acusado en dos ocasiones de crímenes de guerra por el Tribunal Penal Internacional para la antigua Yugoslavia y ambas veces absuelto (en 2008 y 2012).
