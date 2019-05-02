Público
Leopoldo López El Gobierno español asegura que no tiene intención de entregar a Leopoldo López

El Ejecutivo "confía en que las autoridades venezolanas respeten la inviolabilidad de la residencia del embajador español".

Leopoldo López, este martes en Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos García Rawlins

El Gobierno español ha asegurado hoy en un comunicado que no tiene intención de entregar al líder opositor venezolano Leopoldo López tras la orden de detención dictada por el Tribunal Supremo de Justicia de Venezuela.

En un comunicado, el Ejecutivo afirma que López, su mujer y su hija de 15 meses se encuentran en la residencia del embajador de España en Caracas por voluntad propia en calidad de "huésped".

España, añade la nota oficial, "confía en que las autoridades venezolanas respeten la inviolabilidad de la residencia del embajador español". El Gobierno español admite que la orden de detención dictada por el Tribunal Supremo de Justicia de Venezuela "se trata de un movimiento judicial esperado".

El tribunal venezolano ordenó este jueves capturar a López al considerar que burló el martes su arresto domiciliario. A López, que apoyó el martes en las calles de Caracas un efímero levantamiento militar contra el Gobierno de Nicolás Maduro, se le revocó la medida de detención domiciliaria "por violarla flagrantemente", dice una nota de prensa difundida por el Tribunal Supremo de Justicia (TSJ).

La alta corte señala que el opositor, privado de libertad desde 2014 y sentenciado a casi 14 años, también violó "la medida referida a la condición relativa a pronunciamientos políticos por medios (de comunicación) convencionales y no convencionales, nacionales e internacionales".

El ministro español de Exteriores en funciones, Josep Borrell, había declarado hoy a Efe horas antes que López se encuentra como "huésped" en la residencia del embajador de España en Venezuela tras su arresto domiciliario y que "no está como asilado" hasta que se aclaren "los pasos a seguir".

"De acuerdo con la legislación española, las demandas de asilo se tienen que producir en territorio español, por lo tanto el señor López no está como asilado, está simplemente como un huésped de la embajada hasta que se aclaren cuáles son los pasos a seguir", dijo Borrell en Ammán, donde se encuentra de visita. Precisó que López "no ha formulado una demanda de asilo, que además para formularla tendría que efectuarla desde el territorio español de acuerdo con nuestra legislación".

