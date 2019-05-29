Netflix podría dejar de rodar en el estado de Georgia, EEUU, si la ley antiaborto firmada por el Gobernador, Brian Kemp, entra en vigor. La plataforma filma en este estado series como Stranger Things y Ozark, además de ser escenario de famosas películas como Black Panther o Avengers: Infinity War.
Esta ley, que se promulgaría en 2020, propone hacer ilegal el aborto una vez se escuchen los latidos del corazón. En ocasiones, este latido puede aparecer a las seis semanas, momento en el que las mujeres tal vez no sepan que están embarazadas.
Otras grandes empresas han decidido guardar silencio, lo que hace que Netflix sea la primera empresa de grandes dimensiones en alzar la voz respecto a la polémica del aborto.
Si Netflix deja de invertir en Georgia el estado puede sufrir un fuerte impacto económico
Ted Sarandos, el director de contenidos, anunció en un comunicado que trabajará junto con la Unión Americana de Libertades Civiles (ACLU) para luchar contra la regulación de esta ley. Sarandos asegura que continuará rodando en Georgia mientras no entre en vigor. Sin embargo, aseguró que la empresa reflexionaría su inversión en el estado si se aprueba.
Tras conocerse la aprobación de esta ley llamada "latido del corazón" que prohíbe interrumpir el embarazo, y sanciona a quien se decida a hacerlo, han sido varios los actores que han llamado a dejar de invertir en la llamada Hollywood del sur, como son Jasen Bateman o Alec Baldwin.
Si el aviso de Netflix llega a producirse, este estado, lugar de grandes producciones como The Walking Dead, sufriría un importante impacto económico. Según cifras algunas cifras oficiales, la industria cinematográfica y la televisión alcanzaron la cifra de 92.000 puestos de trabajo, con un impacto económico de 9.000 millones de dólares en producción.
