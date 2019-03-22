United Airlines anunció este viernes que ha comenzado a ofrecer una opción de género no binario al reservar vuelos, convirtiéndose en la primera aerolínea de Estados Unidos en hacerlo.
A partir de ahora, al comprar billetes los clientes pueden utilizar el título "Mx.", además de los tradicionales "Mr." o "Sr." para los hombres y "Ms." o "Sra." para las mujeres.
Además, los pasajeros podrán identificar su género como "hombre", "mujer", "no revelado" o "no especificado", en función de lo que indique su pasaporte o documento de identidad.
Fly how you identify. Our new non-binary gender options are now available.— United Airlines (@united) 22 de marzo de 2019
"United está determinada a liderar la industria en inclusión LGBT y estamos muy orgullosos de ser la primera aerolínea estadounidense que ofrece estas opciones de reserva inclusivas a nuestros clientes", señaló en un comunicado el ejecutivo de la firma Toby Enqvist.
Según añadió, la compañía también está formando a sus empleados con el fin de garantizar que cualquier persona se sienta bienvenida en sus vuelos, sin importar su identidad de género. La aerolínea ha trabajado en esta iniciativa con las organizaciones The Trevor Project y Human Rights Campaign (HRC), el mayor grupo de defensa de los derechos LGBT de EE.UU.
El responsable del programa de Igualdad en el Trabajo de HRC, Beck Bailey, destacó en la nota que la medida es un "paso importante para la inclusión no binaria" y defendió que poder usar el género con el que uno se identifica es parte de un trato digno y respetuoso.
By providing non-binary gender selection for ticketing and the gender-inclusive honorific 'Mx' in user profiles, @united Airlines is taking an important step forward for non-binary inclusion. #HRC #LGBTQ https://t.co/gT8MR7jJie— Beck Bailey (@TheBeckBailey) 22 de marzo de 2019
La decisión de United Airlines llega después de que dos asociaciones de la industria aérea aprobasen recientemente recomendaciones para acomodar a los pasajeros con documentos de identidad no binarios. La mayor parte de las grandes aerolíneas estadounidenses ha adelantado que tiene previsto implementar próximamente esas recomendaciones.
Actualmente, varios estados de Estados Unidos ofrecen la posibilidad de elegir ese género en sus documentos de identidad, como licencias de conducir, que pueden utilizarse para tomar vuelos domésticos. Algunos países también permiten esa identificación no binaria en sus pasaportes.
