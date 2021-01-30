Estás leyendo: Dos hombres reciben 77 azotes en público tras ser hallados culpables de mantener relaciones sexuales en Indonesia

Público
Público

LGBTI Dos hombres reciben 77 azotes en público tras ser hallados culpables de mantener relaciones sexuales en Indonesia

Los dos fueron condenados a recibir 80 varazos pero finalmente recibieron 77 en un parque público de Banda Aceh, la capital provincial.

Imagen de uno de los hombres recibiendo latigazos.
Imagen de uno de los hombres recibiendo latigazos. ZU / DPA

europa press

Las autoridades de Indonesia han informado este jueves de que dos hombres han recibido 77 azotes en público en la conservadora provincia de Aceh, en el noroeste del país, tras ser hallados culpables de mantener relaciones sexuales entre ellos.

Los hombres, de 28 y 27 años, habían sido acusados tras ser pillados 'in fraganti' en noviembre cuando mantenían relaciones en una habitación que habían alquilado, tal y como ha explicado Zakwan Shi, portavoz de la Policía.

"Ambos fueron pillados por el arrendador, que sospechó cuando vio pasar varios hombres a la habitación", ha aseverado Zakwan en declaraciones a la agencia de noticias DPA.

Los dos fueron condenados a recibir 80 varazos pero finalmente recibieron 77 en un parque público de Banda Aceh, la capital provincial. La diferencia se debe al periodo de tiempo que ambos pasaron bajo custodia a la espera de la celebración del juicio.

Aceh es la única provincia de Indonesia donde rige la Sharia, o ley islámica, que tipifica como delitos las relaciones entre personas del mismo sexo, el juego y las apuestas, beber y vender bebidas alcohólicas, la violación, el acoso sexual y el adulterio.

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público