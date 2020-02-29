Estás leyendo: Un barrio de Nueva York impide desfilar a grupos LGTB el día de San Patricio

LGTB Un barrio de Nueva York impide desfilar a grupos LGTB el día de San Patricio

El alcalde del barrio, James Oddo, y el congresista Max Rose, así como otros representantes políticos locales, han anunciado que no participarán en el evento, en solidaridad con la comunidad LGTB.

Dos personas se besan antes del inicio del 48º Desfile del Orgullo de Boston (Massachusetts). | Reuters, Brian Snyder.
Los organizadores del desfile de San Patricio en el barrio neoyorquino de Staten Island han rechazado la participación del mayor grupo LGTB del barrio en la marcha prevista para este domingo, lo que ha provocado el rechazo de los políticos locales.

El veto ha sido impuesto por la Antigua Orden de los Hibernios, encargados de organizar el desfile anual, que reúne a numerosos neoyorquinos de origen irlandés, informa el canal NY1. Según varios medios locales, el barrio de Long Island es el único que continúa prohibiendo la participación de la comunidad de Gay, Lesbianas y Transexuales en la celebración del día nacional de Irlanda.

El alcalde del barrio, James Oddo y el congresista Max Rose, así como otros representantes políticos locales han anunciado que no participarán en el evento, en solidaridad con la comunidad LGTB. En un artículo de opinión publicado recientemente el fiscal general del barrio, Michael McMahon, aseguró que estará entre el público pero no tomará parte en el desfile como reacción a la decisión de los organizadores.

Carol Bullock, la directora del principal centro LGTB de la isla Pride Center aseguró que la justificación de los organizadores es que el desfile de San Patricio no tiene como objetivo servir como vehículo para expresar la "identificación sexual".

