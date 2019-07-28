Liberan el pesquero ruso que estaba retenido por las autoridades norcoreanas

Las autoridades de Corea del Norte dejaron en libertad en las últimas horas a un pesquero ruso que había sido retenido el mes pasado por ingresar supuestamente sin autorización a aguas norcoreanas, informó hoy la embajada rusa en Pionyang.
En un comunicado, la legación diplomática dijo que el Xianghailin-8, de la Compañía Pesquera del Noreste con sede en Nevelsk (isla de Sajalín), quedó libre para zarpar desde el puerto de Wonsan este sábado, a las 19.30 hora local (12.30 GMT).
El buque se dirigió al puerto de Sokcho, en Corea del Sur, desde donde salió el pesquero el pasado 16 de julio, con una tripulación compuesta por quince rusos y dos surcoreanos.
Estos últimos desembarcaron este domingo en Sokcho, en la costa oriental surcoreana, según confirmó el Ministerio de Unificación de Corea del Sur. "Seguiremos aclarando las circunstancias de la detención del pesquero ruso", agregó la embajada rusa en Pionyang.
El barco quedó retenido el pasado 17 de julio por supuestamente "violar las normas de entrada y estancia en el territorio" norcoreano. Según las autoridades de Corea del Sur, la embarcación, de unas 300 toneladas, zarpó de Sokcho con rumbo a la localidad costera oriental rusa de Zarubino, situada unos 40 kilómetros al noreste de la frontera con Corea del Norte.
Durante el viaje el barco sufrió un falló en el motor y acabó en aguas norcoreanas, según la versión oficial de Seúl. Pionyang y Moscú mantiene buenas relaciones que datan desde la fundación de Corea del Norte bajo patrocinio soviético en 1948.
Los líderes de ambos países, Kim Jong-un y Vladimir Putin, celebraron en abril pasado una cumbre en la ciudad portuaria oriental rusa de Vladivostok.
