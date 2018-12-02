Cientos de personas han asaltado este domingo la sede del Consejo Presidencial sostenido por la ONU en Trípoli para exigir atención médica para los heridos de guerra y el pago de subsidios y salarios atrasados. Varios de los manifestantes, que lograron rompen el cordón de seguridad y entrar en el edificio oficial, donde pasaron algunas horas y causaron daños, han explicado que no reciben su dinero desde 2014, año en el que estalló la guerra civil que dividió en dos el país.
Otros eran veteranos de "Fajr Libya", una de las milicias que apoyó al gobierno pro islamista libio que perdió las últimas elecciones y que con su decisión de no reconocer la derrota electoral contribuyó a desatar el conflicto fratricida. También marcharon frente a la sede las familias de los muertos en el conflicto, que se quejaron de que apenas reciben mil dinares al mes (en torno a 200 euros).
Según imágenes difundidas por la prensa local, algunos de los manifestantes fueron recibidos por Ahmad Maitig, uno de los vicepresidentes del Consejo Presidencial, órgano consultivo creado tras el fallido plan de reconciliación forzado por la ONU en diciembre de 2015.
La protesta, que acabó de forma pacífica, coincidió este domingo con un viaje del presidente del Consejo Presidencial y jefe del gobierno sostenido por la ONU, Fayez al Serraj, a Jordania, a donde llegó acompañado del Gobernador del Banco Central en Trípoli, Siddiq Al-Kabeer, con el objetivo de lograr apoyo económico.
Libia es un Estado fallido, víctima del caos y la guerra civil, desde que en 2011 la OTAN contribuyera militarmente a la victoria de los diferentes grupos rebeldes sobre la dictadura de Muamar al Gadafi. El país tiene en la actualidad tiene dos gobiernos, uno tutelado por la ONU que solo domina en Trípoli, y otro en la ciudad oriental de Tobruk bajo la tutela del mariscal Jalifa Hafter, que extiende su influencia en un 60 por ciento del territorio nacional, ninguno de los cuales tiene legitimidad democrática.
De la división se han beneficiado grupos yihadistas, que han arraigado en el país, y mafias dedicadas al contrabando de armas, combustible y personas que se han hecho con el control de su economía.
