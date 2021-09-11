Estás leyendo: El líder de Al Qaeda publica un vídeo por el aniversario del 11-S y elogia un atentado de enero contra una base rusa en Siria

El líder de Al Qaeda publica un vídeo por el aniversario del 11-S y elogia un atentado de enero contra una base rusa en Siria

"La fase actual requiere que agotemos al enemigo hasta que lloriquee y gimotee debido al sangrado económico y militar", dice el terrorista Ayman al Zawahiri en el vídeo difundido en el 20º aniversario de los atentados.

Ayman al Zawahiri, líder de Al Qaeda, en una foto de archivo de 2019.
Ayman al Zawahiri, líder de Al Qaeda, en una foto de archivo de 2019. Europa Press - Twitter.

el cairo

Actualizado:

El líder de Al Qaeda, Ayman al Zawahiri, ha publicado un vídeo con motivo del 20º aniversario de los atentados del 11 de septiembre de 2001 contra las Torres Gemelas y el Pentágono para refutar los rumores sobre su supuesta muerte después de que en noviembre se especulara con su fallecimiento por causas naturales.

La grabación, de una hora de duración, ha sido publicada en redes sociales y en ella elogia el atentado con coche bomba del pasado 1 de enero contra una base militar rusa en Tel Saman, en Siria, reivindicado en su momento por Huras al Din, una filial de Al Qaeda.

"La fase actual requiere que agotemos al enemigo hasta que lloriquee y gimotee debido al sangrado económico y militar (...). Una de las operaciones más destacadas en este sentido ha sido la de Tel Saman\", ha afirmado Al Zawahiri.

"Esta operación es un ejemplo práctico de cómo romper la presión militar del enemigo", ha indicado, al tiempo que ha elogiado los ataques "en suelo enemigo".

El dirigente egipcio menciona además la retirada de Estados Unidos de Afganistán, pero no se refiere en ningún momento a la toma de Kabul por los talibán, el pasado 15 de agosto.

Además critica la normalización de relaciones entre países árabes e Israel y describe a sus líderes como "traidores". Durante 2020 han sido Emiratos Árabes Unidos, Bahréin y Marruecos los que han establecido relaciones diplomáticas.

Al Zawahiri, cirujano de profesión, fue nombrado líder de Al Qaeda en 2011 después de la muerte de Usama bin Laden en una operación de las fuerzas especiales estadounidenses en Pakistán.

