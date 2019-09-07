Siete personas han resultado infectadas por listeriosis en Francia y una octava podría estarlo también por un brote cuyo origen está en los productos lácteos de una granja ecológica de la región de Alsacia (noreste), anunció este sábado el Gobierno francés.
Los análisis realizados por las autoridades sanitarias han permitido determinar que el foco está en yogures, cremas y quesos de la marca DURR producidos en el departamento del Bajo Rin, con capital en Estrasburgo, explicaron en un comunicado conjunto los ministerios de Sanidad y de Agricultura.
Toda la producción de esa explotación (que tiene el código FR 67-055-001 CE) se ha paralizado. Se está procediendo a la retirada de la venta de los productos sospechosos, así como a la recuperación de los que se han distribuido.
Son productos que la granja comercializa directamente pero también en mercados y en tiendas por todo el territorio francés.
En su comunicado, los dos ministerios insistieron en que las personas que tengan alguno de esos lácteos no los deben consumir, sino devolverlos a los puntos de venta.
La listeriosis puede ser prácticamente asintomática, presentar síntomas no graves, como una gastroenteritis con algo de fiebre, o llegar a una meningitis en fetos y bebés; y en casos muy graves puede haber secuelas neurológicas. Su tratamiento con antibióticos se ha mostrado efectivo.
