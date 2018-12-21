El aeropuerto londinense de Gatwick vuelve a reanudar su actividad este viernes tras suspenderla durante una hora por el avistamiento de otro "dron sospechoso", según ha informado esta tarde un portavoz oficial.
El aeródromo, el segundo más grande del Reino Unido después de Heathrow, cerró de nuevo sus pistas de aterrizaje y despegue después de haberlas reabierto a las 06.30 GMT de este viernes. Gatwick se mantuvo cerrado desde el miércoles por la noche hasta esta mañana al observarse drones en las pistas, afectando a más de 100.000 pasajeros. "Hemos suspendido las operaciones aéreas como medida de precaución por el avistamiento de un dron sospechoso", manifestó un portavoz de Gatwick.
Una información que confirmó poco después de la policía de Sussex, la localidad inglesa donde se ubica el aeropuerto, que explicó que el cierre se debe a "razones de seguridad". Según informó la cadena pública BBC varios aviones han estado volando en círculos sobre la pista al no recibir autorización para aterrizar.
Poco más de once horas después de haber reanudado su actividad, el aeropuerto volvió a sufrir lo que la policía ha calificado como un "acto deliberado" con estos vehículos a control remoto.
El primero de estos aparatos se avistó el miércoles a las, aproximadamente, 21.30 GMT y, desde entonces, la actividad aérea se mantuvo suspendida hasta las 06.30 GMT de este jueves.
El asistente del comisario de la Policía de Sussex, Steve Barry, dijo este viernes a los medios que hay "un número de líneas" de investigación sobre este "comportamiento criminal", incluida la posibilidad de que se trate de una protesta ecologista. Una acción que en Reino Unido está penado con hasta cinco años de cárcel.
