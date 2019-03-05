Público
Londres Alerta en Londres tras el hallazgo de tres artefactos explosivos en dos aeropuertos y una estación de tren

Las pequeñas bombas estaban en paquetes postales tamaño folio y, según el análisis de los artificieros, podrían haber provocado "un pequeño incendio" tras su apertura.

Aeropuerto de Heathrow, Londres. / Europa Press

La Policía británica ha anunciado este martes la apertura de una investigación tras el envío de tres artefactos explosivos a instalaciones de dos aeropuertos y una estación de tren de la capital, Londres, incidentes que se han saldado sin víctimas.

La Policía Metropolitana ha detallado que los tres artefactos han sido enviados a los aeropuertos de Heathrow y Ciudad de Londres —sin que las operaciones se hayan visto afectadas— y a la estación de Waterloo.

En su comunicado, ha indicado que los artefactos estaban en paquetes postales tamaño folio y, según el análisis de los artificieros, podrían haber provocado "un pequeño incendio" tras su apertura.

Así, ha señalado que uno de los paquetes, enviado a un edificio perteneciente al aeropuerto de Heathrow, ha ardido tras su apertura, provocando que las instalaciones fueran evacuadas por precaución.

"El Mando Antiterrorista de la Policía Metropolitana aborda los incidentes como vinculados y mantiene una visión abierta en lo relativo a los motivos", ha señalado, al tiempo que ha emitido una alerta a los centros de transportes de la ciudad para que incrementen la vigilancia.

