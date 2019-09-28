Público
Londres Piden investigar a Boris Johnson por conflicto de intereses cuando era alcalde de Londres

El Ayuntamiento de la capital informó este viernes de que se ha solicitado a la Oficina Independiente de Conducta Policial (IOPC, en inglés) que investigue si Arcuri se benefició de su relación con el entonces alcalde.

Boris Johnson en una imagen de archivo. EFE/EPA

El Ayuntamiento de Londres ha solicitado a un organismo independiente de la policía británica que investigue si el primer ministro, el conservador Boris Johnson, incurrió en un conflicto de intereses al beneficiar a una empresaria estadounidense cuando él era alcalde de Londres, entre 2008 y 2016.

La emprendedora tecnológica y exmodelo Jennifer Arcuri, de 34 años, recibió 126.000 libras (141.000 euros) en dinero público y acceso privilegiado a tres misiones comerciales del consistorio londinense en el extranjero, según destapó el diario The Sunday Times la semana pasada.

El actual jefe de Gobierno participó en cuatro ocasiones como orador invitado en presentaciones de la compañía de Arcuri y era amigo cercano de la empresaria, a la que visitaba con frecuencia en su piso, según el rotativo.

El Ayuntamiento de Londres informó este viernes de que se ha solicitado a la Oficina Independiente de Conducta Policial (IOPC, en inglés) que investigue si Arcuri se benefició de su relación con el entonces alcalde.

Petición de investigar

La cuestión ha sido elevada a ese organismo debido a que el alcalde de la capital británica ocupa al mismo tiempo un cargo equivalente al de un mando policial. El consistorio señaló que se han producido alegaciones de que Johnson "mantenía una amistad con Jennifer Arcuri y como resultado de esa amistad permitió que Arcuri participara en viajes comerciales y recibiera patrocinios", en un comunicado.

La petición de investigar el caso se produce porque "existe información de que se podría haber cometido un delito", si bien "no significa de ninguna forma que eso esté probado".

"La IOPC considerará ahora si es necesario que la cuestión se investigue", señala la nota del Ayuntamiento. Un portavoz de Downing Street, despacho oficial de Johnson como jefe de Gobierno, negó cualquier conflicto de intereses en este caso.

"El primer ministro, como alcalde de Londres, hizo una enorme cantidad de trabajo para vender nuestra capital en todo el mundo", indicó esa fuente, que aseguró que "todo se hizo adecuadamente y de la manera normal".

