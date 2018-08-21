Al menos tres personas han resultado heridas en un tiroteo ocurrido este lunes en las inmediaciones de la boca de la estación de Metro de Kingsbury, en el noroeste de Londres, según ha informado el diario 'The Sun' en su edición digital.
Efectivos de la Policía y otros servicios de emergencia se han desplazado hasta la calle Kingsbury en torno a las 21.45 horas (22.45, hora peninsular española). Las redes sociales han publicado noticias varias personas heridas de bala e imágenes de los servicios de emergencia en el lugar.
"La Policía y el Servicio de Ambulancias de Londres fueron alertados en torno a las 21.45 horas del lunes 20 de agosto por varios disparos en la calle Kingsbury", ha explicado un portavoz policial que ha confirmado tres heridos. "Hallaron a tres personas heridas. Esperamos la valoración de su estado", ha añadido.
La Policía ha recalcado que no se cree que las personas heridas se encuentren en una situación potencialmente mortal y ha afirmado que el tiroteo "no está relacionado con terrorismo".
Por el momento no hay noticia de arrestos, aunque varias calles están cortadas debido al despliegue policial en busca de posibles sospechosos relacionados con el incidente. El tránsito de trenes suburbanos está suspendido y la estación de Kingsbury ha sido cerrada, según ha informado Transporte de Londres en su web oficial.
