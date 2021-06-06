ciudad de méxico
Los colegios electorales de México abrieron este domingo sus puertas para dar inicio a los mayores comicios de la historia del país, en los que serán elegidos más de 20.500 cargos públicos y que servirán para medir la fuerza y el empuje del actual presidente del país, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
En unas elecciones marcadas por los asesinatos y actos de violencia contra los políticos, más de 93 millones de mexicanos están llamados a renovar la Cámara de Diputados, 15 gobernadores, 30 congresos locales y miles de ayuntamientos.
En estas elecciones está también en juego si el partido del presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Movimiento Regeneración Nacional (Morena), consigue retener la mayoría absoluta en la Cámara de Diputados para seguir con su plan de reformas y transformación del país, lo que determinará la segunda parte de su mandato presidencial.
La apertura de mesas comenzó a las 8.00 hora local del centro del país (15.00 horas española), donde se encuentra la capital de México, y se irán abriendo progresivamente una y dos horas después en las regiones occidentales del país.
Hay casi 163.000 casillas o mesas electorales y hay 1,5 millones de funcionarios de casilla encargados de la logística del sufragio.
Hay alrededor de 19.000 observadores electorales y unos 559 visitantes extranjeros de misiones como la de la Organización de los Estados Americanos (OEA) o la de la Conferencia Permanente de Partidos Políticos de América Latina y el Caribe (Copppal).
Las candidaturas
El oficialista e izquierdista Morena concurre en la mayoría de los comicios mediante la coalición "Juntos Haremos Historia", con sus aliados, el Partido del Trabajo (PT) y el Partido Verde (PVEM).
Su principal rival es la inédita coalición opositora "Va por México", formada por el conservador Partido Acción Nacional (PAN), el antaño hegemónico Partido Revolucionario Institucional (PRI) y el izquierdista Partido de la Revolución Democrática (PRD).
El liberal Movimiento Ciudadano (MC) y los nuevos partidos Redes Sociales Progresistas (RSP), Encuentro Solidario (PES) y Fuerza por México (FxM) van en solitario.
La campaña electoral se ha teñido de sangre por la violencia y el crimen organizado, con al menos 91 políticos asesinados desde septiembre, 36 de los cuales eran candidatos.
Se han registrado más de 910 agresiones contra políticos y candidatos, superándose la cifra récord de 2018, cuando hubo elecciones presidenciales, federales y locales.
