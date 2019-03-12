Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Luis Carlos Díaz Liberan al periodista hispanovenezolano que fue detenido en Caracas

"Pasadas las 6 de la tarde, fue liberado el periodista y trabajador de Unión Radio Luis Carlos Díaz",informó la emisora local Unión Radio, donde trabaja.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
A la derecha de la imagen, el periodista Luis Carlos Díaz. (TWITTER)

A la derecha de la imagen, el periodista Luis Carlos Díaz. (TWITTER)

El periodista hispanovenezolano Luis Carlos Díaz, detenido el lunes por funcionarios del servicio de inteligencia del Gobierno de Nicolás Maduro, fue liberado este martes, informó la emisora local Unión Radio, donde trabaja.

"Pasadas las 6 de la tarde, fue liberado el periodista y trabajador de Unión Radio Luis Carlos Díaz", indicó la emisora en su página de internet.

Familiares y amigos de Díaz habían informado de su desaparición la tarde del lunes, cuando no se tuvo conocimiento de él desde las 21.00 GMT, y durante la madrugada de hoy se confirmó que había sido detenido en relación con una investigación por el masivo apagón que afectó a Venezuela desde el pasado jueves.

La esposa del reportero, Naky Soto, había asegurado que habían "allanado" su vivienda y detenido a su marido, además de incautado material informático y dinero en metálico.

"Una comisión del Sebin allanó la residencia del Luis Carlos Díaz. Se llevaron computadoras, pen drive, celulares, dinero, entre otros. A Díaz le permitieron estar en el allanamiento esposado. Relató en esos minutos que fue golpeado en su detención, a las 17.30 horas", ha denunciado el Sindicato Nacional de Trabajadores de Prensa (SNTP).

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas