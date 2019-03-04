Luke Perry, el ícono de la televisión que saltó a la fama en Sensación de Vivir, ha muerto, a sus 52 años, este lunes por un derrame cerebral masivo, según informa TMZ. Luke ha fallecido este lunes por la mañana en el Hospital St. Joseph en Burbank, Los Ángeles.
El actor había sufrido un derrame cerebral el pasado miércoles tras el que había sido trasladado al hospital, donde había permanecido sedado a la espera del desarrollo de los acontecimientos. Los médicos le sedaron a con la esperanza de darle a su cerebro la posibilidad de luchar para recuperarse del trauma del derrame cerebral, sin embargo, el daño era demasiado grande.
Perry nació en Mansfield, Ohio y tuvo una prolífica carrera como actor en televisión y en películas, comenzando a principios de los años 80. Participó en Sensación de vivir, que contó con casi 300 episodios y actualmente participaba en la serie Riverdale, donde interpreta al padre de Archie, Fred Andrews.
