Cuatro personas fueron detenidas este lunes en Lyon en relación con el ataque que tuvo lugar el pasado viernes con una mochila bomba en el centro de la ciudad, que provocó trece heridos, informaron a Efe fuentes de la Fiscalía.
Entre los detenidos, un estudiante de informática de 24 años, de nacionalidad argelina, sospechoso principal del ataque, que fue arrestado en Lyon (en el este del país) cuando bajaba de un autobús.
Tras él, fueron arrestadas otras tres personas de su entorno. Dos de ellas han sido identificadas por medios franceses como el padre y la madre del sospechoso.
El principal sospechoso del ataque es un estudiante de informática de 24 años
Las autoridades registran ahora su domicilio situado en Oullins, en la periferia de Lyon, donde se han desplazado una quincena de vehículos de las brigadas especiales.
El edificio ha sido desalojado por miedo a que haya explosivos en el apartamento del sospechoso. De hecho, según la cadena BFM TV, la Policía lo había identificado este domingo pero esperó a que saliera de su casa por temor a que tuviera más material explosivo.
Los investigadores llegaron a él ayudados por las numerosas cámaras de videovigilancia colocadas en el centro de la ciudad y por un resto de ADN hallado en la bolsa en la que estaba el explosivo artesanal con clavos, tornillos y perdigones, que situó frente a una panadería el pasado viernes por la tarde.
Todos los heridos lo fueron por el impacto de los metales en sus miembros inferiores y ninguno sufrió daños graves.
