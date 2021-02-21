BERLÍNActualizado:
La Federación Alemana de Natación (DSV) suspendió de forma indefinida al entrenador Stefan Lurz después de que varias de las deportistas que estuvieron bajos sus órdenes lo acusaran de acoso sexual. La revista Der Spiegel, que sacó a la luz el caso, vuelve a hablar sobre el tema en su edición de este fin de semana y recoge testimonios de cinco nadadoras.
Una nadadora asegura que el entrenador le cogió los senos y la entrepierna y la instó a que lo tocase mientras él se masturbaba. Otra recibió fotos que mostraban un pene y fotos de desnudos. Lurz, además, habría hecho fotos de sus pupilas en traje de baño y las habría pedido que exhibieran poses eróticas.
El entrenador Stefan Lurz niega las acusaciones
La revista asegura tener mensajes de tinte erótico enviadas por Lurz a nadadoras menores de edad. Lurz reaccionó a las nuevas denuncias que le persiguen desde hace diez años y declaró que "no son más fundamentadas ni se hacen verdaderas pese a que se repitan constantemente. No daré información sobre mis contactos privados".
Der Spiegel asegura haber tenido acceso a un correo electrónico en el que una nadadora reporta a la DSV acosos sexuales por parte de Lurz y menciona otros cuatro casos, mencionando los nombres de las nadadoras afectadas.
