Macron mantiene una reunión "positiva" con el negociador nuclear iraní

El presidente francés, Emmanuel Macron, mantuvo este domingo una reunión "positiva" en Biarritz al margen de la cumbre del G7 con el jefe de la diplomacia iraní, Mohamad Yavad Zarif, informó una fuente del Elíseo. La fuente explicó que Alemania y Reino Unido - firmantes al igual que Francia del pacto nuclear con Irán - han sido "asociados" a las reuniones que se están celebrando con el negociador iraní, de cuya visita el presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, fue informado previamente.
Tras su reunión, el jefe de la diplomacia iraní abandonó Biarritz en el mismo avión en el que había llegado, aunque los contactos con las autoridades iraníes proseguirán a lo largo de esta noche y mañana por la mañana.
"El camino por delante es largo, pero vale la pena intentarlo", dijo Zarif a través de su cuenta de Twitter, donde colgó fotos de la reunión, celebrada en el Ayuntamiento de Biarritz. En la imagen se puede ver al presidente francés en mangas de camisa y actitud distendida, flanqueado por sus ministros de Exteriores, Jean-Yves Le Drian, y Economía, Bruno Le Maire, en una mesa redonda frente a Zarif y sus colaboradores.
Las conversaciones del iraní con su homólogo francés se prolongaron durante más de tres horas y a ellas se sumaron consejeros diplomáticos de Alemania y Reino Unido, pero no de EEUU señaló la fuente del Elíseo.
La visita sorpresa de Zarif se hizo "en coordinación con Estados Unidos", insistió la fuente, que no quiso dar detalles de cuándo exactamente fue informado Trump de la llegada del iraní, que hace menos de un mes fue sancionado por Washington y descartado como interlocutor válido.
La reunión terminó sobre las 19.30 hora local (17.30 GMT), pero los contactos continuarán "durante esta noche y mañana por la mañana" con otras autoridades iraníes, agregó la Presidencia francesa.
