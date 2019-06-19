El Equipo de Investigación Conjunta (JIT) responsabilizó este miércoles a tres funcionarios rusos y a un ucraniano por estar involucrados en el derribo del avión de Malaysia Airlines MH17 en el este de Ucrania en 2014, y serán llevados ante la Justicia en Holanda en 2020.
En una rueda de prensa en la ciudad holandesa de Nieuwegein, el fiscal jefe holandés, Fred Westerbeke, y el de la Policía, Wilbert Paulissen, anunciaron que se emitirán órdenes de arresto internacional para los rusos Sergey Dubinsky, Oleg Pulatov e Igor Girkin, y el ucraniano Leonid Chartsjenko.
También pedirán a Rusia que interrogue a los sospechosos como asistencia legal al proceso judicial, aunque lamentaron que no podrán reclamar "la extradición de los sospechosos porque la Constitución tanto de Rusia como de Ucrania prohíben entregar a sus nacionales" a otros países.
El jefe policial aseguró que la investigación no termina con este juicio, e informó de que ahora el JIT se centrará en "aclarar la cadena de responsabilidades" para buscar a las personas involucradas en el proceso de toma de decisiones del derribo del MH17, especialmente quién dio la primera y la última orden.
Los sospechosos serán procesados por el "asesinato" de los 298 pasajeros del vuelo, aunque la justicia tendrá en cuenta tanto el contexto de conflicto civil en el que se produjo el derribo como el hecho de que los acusados "hayan podido querer derribar" un avión militar y no de pasajeros.
El 17 de julio de 2014, el vuelo MH17 de Malaysia Airlines fue derribado en el este de Ucrania, zona de conflicto armado entre el ejército del país y separatistas prorrusos que causó la muerte de las 298 personas que iban a bordo, entre ellas 193 holandesas.
El vuelo MH17 entre Amsterdam y Kuala Lumpur fue abatido por un misil tierra-aire disparado desde una zona controlada por milicias separatistas prorrusas, y el Consejo de Seguridad de Holanda concluyó que se trataba de un misil Buk de fabricación rusa.
