Las nuevas prendas diseñadas para la reina Isabel II no usarán más piel animal, dijo el Palacio de Buckingham, en una medida aplaudida por activistas de derechos de los animales. Sin embargo, aunque los futuros atuendos de la monarca de 93 años se harán con piel sintética, ella no desechará las prendas antiguas con piel animal.
“Mientras se diseñan nuevos conjuntos para la reina, toda piel usada será sintética”, dijo un portavoz del Palacio de Buckingham. “No estamos sugiriendo que toda la piel en las prendas existentes serán reemplazadas, o que la reina nunca volverá a usar piel. La reina continuará reutilizando los conjuntos existentes en su guardarropa”, agregó. Con los años, la reina ha sido fotografiada con una serie de prendas con piel animal, que incluyen chales de noche, sombreros de invierno y abrigos.
La agrupación Personas por el Trato Ético de los Animales (PETA) aplaudió la decisión. “Estamos levantando una copa de gin y Dubonnet por la compasiva decisión de la reina de no usar piel”, escribió PETA UK en una publicación de Twitter.
Las noticias se dan después de que varias casas de moda decidieran eliminar la piel de sus colecciones y mejorar sus credenciales verdes y éticas, mientras los consumidores tienen más conciencia ambiental.
El año pasado, la semana de la moda de Londres, un evento donde los diseñadores presentan sus últimas creaciones en la pasarela, se declaró libre de piel por primera vez.
