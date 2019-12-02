Público
Maltrato geriátrico Una cámara oculta en un marco de fotos revela el maltrato que sufría una abuela de 94 años en una residencia

Las tres trabajadoras de la residencia 'Meera House' maltrataban de manera sistemática, a la anciana física y verbalmente. Ahora se enfrentan a penas de entre seis y cuatro meses de prisión. 

Una de las cuidadoras amenazando a la anciana. / METRO

Tres trabajadoras de Meera House, una residencia de ancianos en Brent (Londres) han sido condenadas tras descubrirse, mediante una cámara oculta en un marco de fotos, que maltrataban física y verbalmente a una anciana de 94 años, según ha informado el diario Metro.

Paniben Shah, ingresó en la residencia en marzo de 2017 y, aunque al principio la mujer alertó a sus familiares de los maltratos y nadie la creyó, cuando empezó a empeorar, familiares pusieron una cámara oculta en el dormitorio. Así pudieron comprobar que la mujer había sido maltratada física y verbalmente e incluso había recibido amenazas por parte de tres trabajadoras: Anita Kc Thapa, de 46 años, Anita Bc, de 49, y Heena Parekh, de 55.

Los abusos físicos (llegaron incluso a rociar a la mujer con agua hirviendo) y psicológicos han provocado que las tres mujeres hayan sido condenadas de cuatro a seis meses de cárcel, mientras que los enfermeros deberán pagar multas y hacer entre 240 y 200 horas de servicios comunitarios.

Finalmente, la jueza que ha llevado el juicio, Lana Wood, ha criticado que las tres trabajadoras privaron "señora Shah de la dignidad y el respeto al que tenía derecho. Debería haber sido tratada con cuidado y compasión pero se le trató sin humanidad y se le atacó físicamente. Existía una cultura de maltrato."

