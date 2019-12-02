Tres trabajadoras de Meera House, una residencia de ancianos en Brent (Londres) han sido condenadas tras descubrirse, mediante una cámara oculta en un marco de fotos, que maltrataban física y verbalmente a una anciana de 94 años, según ha informado el diario Metro.
Paniben Shah, ingresó en la residencia en marzo de 2017 y, aunque al principio la mujer alertó a sus familiares de los maltratos y nadie la creyó, cuando empezó a empeorar, familiares pusieron una cámara oculta en el dormitorio. Así pudieron comprobar que la mujer había sido maltratada física y verbalmente e incluso había recibido amenazas por parte de tres trabajadoras: Anita Kc Thapa, de 46 años, Anita Bc, de 49, y Heena Parekh, de 55.
Los abusos físicos (llegaron incluso a rociar a la mujer con agua hirviendo) y psicológicos han provocado que las tres mujeres hayan sido condenadas de cuatro a seis meses de cárcel, mientras que los enfermeros deberán pagar multas y hacer entre 240 y 200 horas de servicios comunitarios.
Finalmente, la jueza que ha llevado el juicio, Lana Wood, ha criticado que las tres trabajadoras privaron "señora Shah de la dignidad y el respeto al que tenía derecho. Debería haber sido tratada con cuidado y compasión pero se le trató sin humanidad y se le atacó físicamente. Existía una cultura de maltrato."
