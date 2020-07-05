Estás leyendo: Manifestantes en Maryland hacen caer una estatua de Cristóbal Colón

Manifestantes en Maryland hacen caer una estatua de Cristóbal Colón

Después de caer, la estatua se ha roto en varios pedazos, que han sido arrastrados y arrojados por la ciudad.

Estatua de Colón, en proceso de derribo en Maryland. REUTERS.
Estatua de Colón, en proceso de derribo en Maryland. REUTERS.

público / europa press

Manifestantes han derribado este sábado una estatua de Cristóbal Colón y la han tirado al puerto de Inner Harbor en Baltimore, ciudad ubicada en el estado estadounidense de Maryland.

Según Louis Krauss, que ha compartido el vídeo del derribo de la estatua en redes sociales, había al menos 300 personas reunidas en el lugar. "Después de caer, la estatua se ha roto en varios pedazos, que han sido arrastrados y arrojados al Inner Harbor", ha dicho Krauss a la cadena de televisión CNN.

Esta estatua de Colón –una figura polémica en Estados Unidos, especialmente entre los nativos americanos– se colocó hace más de 30 años en Baltimore.

Se ha convertido en la última en caer dentro del movimiento que exige la retirada de monumentos o estatuas calificados como "racistas" o "imperialistas", en el marco de las protestas surgidas tras la muerte del afroamericano George Floyd a manos de la Policía en Mineápolis.

Así, a principios de junio, un monumento de Cristóbal Colón fue derribado, incendiado y arrojado a un lago en Richmond, Virginia. También varias estatuas del explorador han sido vandalizadas y destruidas en Boston o Miami, entre otras.

Revisionismo histórico

El revisionismo al que se somete la sociedad estadounidense a partir del asesinato de George Floyd, con el conflicto racista en pleno auge, ha provocado que decenas de estatuas en homenaje Colón, que llegó al continente americano en 1492, hayan aumentado exponencialmente.

Además, los monumentos de personajes confederados relevantes, que lucharon durante la Guerra de Secesión entre 1861 y 1865 a favor de mantener la esclavitud, también están entre las principales estatuas atacadas por los manifestantes.

