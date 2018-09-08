Manifestantes nacionalistas griegos se enfrentan con la Policía en Salónica

Grupos de nacionalistas griegos, contrarios al acuerdo con Skopje sobre el futuro nombre de la Antigua República Yugoslava de Macedonia (ARYM), se enfrentaron hoy con la Policía en una protesta convocada con ocasión de la inauguración de la feria de Salónica por el primer ministro de Grecia, Alexis Tsipras.
Los enfrentamientos, que se prolongaron alrededor de dos horas, estallaron cuando grupos de manifestantes intentaron acercarse al centro de congresos, donde Tsipras presentó su estrategia económica para el periodo posterior al rescate.
Los manifestantes, muchos de ellos encapuchados, lanzaron bengalas, piedras y otros objetos contra la Policía, que respondió con gases lacrimógenos.
En la manifestación participaron, según fuentes de la Policía, 7.000 personas, muy por debajo de las 150.000 que salieron a la calle en esta misma ciudad en enero pasado.
Tuvieron lugar otras manifestaciones convocadas por sindicatos y colectivos de izquierda para protestar contra las políticas de austeridad draconiana que se aplicaron en Grecia en los ocho años de la crisis.
Alrededor 13.000 personas, según la Policía, participaron en la concentración convocada bajo el lema "Que nos devuelvan nuestros derechos y nuestras vidas".
Aunque Tsipras prometió alivios fiscales y medidas sociales en un horizonte de cuatro años, la población no confía en que la austeridad realmente haya acabado tras la salida del programa de asistencia financiera.
Según una encuesta reciente del instituto demoscópico Metron Análysis, el 89 % de la población está convencida de que las políticas de austeridad continuarán.
