LIMA (PERÚ)
El legislador del partido Acción Popular (AP) Manuel Merino juró este martes como nuevo presidente de Perú ante el pleno del Congreso, que en la víspera aprobó la destitución de Martín Vizcarra por "incapacidad moral permanente", debido a los casos de corrupción que han salpicado su mandato.
El primer vicepresidente del Congreso Luis Valdez fue quien tomó el juramento a Merino, quien es el vigente presidente de la Cámara, en el hemiciclo del palacio legislativo y le colocó la banda que lo identifica como jefe de Estado.
Merino, de 59 años, asume la Presidencia hasta el 28 de julio de 2021, en que entregará el poder al mandatario que resulte elegido en los comicios generales convocados para el 11 de abril de 2021.
Este lunes, el Congreso de Perú aprobó por 105 votos a favor, 19 en contra y 4 abstenciones, una moción de censura contra el presidente del país, Martín Vizcarra, "por incapacidad moral permanente", debido a los últimos episodios de una trama de corrupción por la que habría recibido 2,3 millones de soles (unos 543.000 euros) a cambio de contratos de obras públicas cuando ejercía como gobernador de Moquegua entre 2011 y 2014.
Se trata de la segunda moción de censura a la que ha hecho frente Vizcarra en los últimos dos meses, después de que la anterior, presentada por un supuesto delito de tráfico de influencias dentro del conocido como caso Richard Swing, fuera rechazada por el Congreso. En esta ocasión, la destitución de Vizcarra ha sido avalada por gran parte de las fuerzas políticas presentes en la cámara, como Acción Popular (AP), Alianza para el Progreso (APP), Frente Popular Agrícola del Perú (FREPAP), Fuerza Popular (FP), Unión por el Perú (UPP), Podemos Perú (PP), y Frente Amplio (FP), mientras que el Partido Morado (PM) y una mayoría de Somos Perú (SP) se ha mostrado en contra.
(Habrá ampliación)
