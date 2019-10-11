Público
Mar Rojo Irán denuncia un ataque con misiles contra uno de sus petroleros en el Mar Rojo

La explosión, que tuvo lugar a unas 60 millas de Yeda, "afectó el casco de la embarcación, causando graves daños a los dos depósitos principales de la embarcación, lo que resultó en un vertido de petróleo en el Mar Rojo".

Una explosión ocurrida este viernes en un petrolero iraní cerca de la ciudad saudí de Yeda han provocado un vertido de crudo al Mar Rojo, informaron medios oficiales iraníes. Según Irán, el petrolero, operado por la Compañía Nacional de Petróleo de Irán (NIOC), fue alcanzado por varios misiles.

El petrolero Sinopa se incendió tras la explosión y "sufrió daños en el casco cuando fue alcanzado por misiles a 60 millas del puerto saudí de Yeda", informó la agencia oficial IRNA, que cita como fuente al Departamento de Relaciones Públicas y Asuntos Internacionales de la compañía. "La explosión afectó el casco de la embarcación, causando graves daños a los dos depósitos principales de la embarcación, lo que resultó en un derrame de petróleo en el Mar Rojo", añadió la fuente.

"Afortunadamente, toda la tripulación a bordo está sana y salva y el barco está en condiciones estables. Solo el casco ha sufrido daños y la tripulación del barco trabaja para controlarlo", añadió la agencia oficial iraní.

Según el canal de televisión iraní en español HispanTV, fueron dos misiles los que alcanzaron la nave.

Previamente, la web de la televisión iraní en inglés Press Tv aseguró que los técnicos a bordo de la embarcación de la NIOC que estaban investigando el incidente no descartaban "un acto de terrorismo".

