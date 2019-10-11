Público
Mar Rojo Una explosión en un petrolero iraní provoca un vertido en el Mar Rojo

Una explosión registrada este viernes en un petrolero iraní cerca de la ciudad saudí de Yeda provocó un vertido de crudo al Mar Rojo, informaron medios oficiales iraníes.

El petrolero Sinopa, operado por la Compañía Nacional de Petróleo de Irán (NIOC), se incendió tras la explosión, cuyas causas aún se desconocen, aunque expertos técnicos que están investigando el incidente no descartan "un acto de terrorismo", según la web de la televisión iraní en inglés Press Tv.

La explosión, que tuvo lugar en la mañana del viernes a unas 60 millas de Yeda, "afectó el casco de la embarcación, causando graves daños a los dos depósitos principales de la embarcación, lo que resultó en un derrame de petróleo en el Mar Rojo", añadió la fuente.

