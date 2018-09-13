Público
Público

Rechazo a la ultraderecha Marine Le Pen, abucheada durante su visita a un pueblo que acogerá a 72 inmigrantes 

La líder ultraderechista francesa visita el pueblo francés de Châteaudouble, en el sur del país, para mostrar su rechazo a los inmigrantes pensando que iba a tener el apoyo de sus habitantes. Ocurrió todo lo contrario.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Le Pen

Le Pen

Châteaudouble, un pueblo francés de menos de 500 habitantes situado en la región del Var, al sureste del país, ha dado toda una lección de civismo y de humildad a Marine Le Pen, la líder ultraderechista francesa. Hace unos días el el Ayuntamiento decidió acoger a 72 inmigrantes en una vieja villa de recreo abandonada que va a ser acondicionada.

La decisión, no exenta de polémica, no gustó nada a Le Pen que decidió acercarse a  Châteaudouble a expresar su rechazo por la decisión del Ayuntamiento y de paso dar un discurso "en defensa de los derechos de los franceses".  Según ella dijo hace unos días Châteaudouble era "un símbolo" de la "inmersión migratoria", y hasta allí se acercó a expresar su rechazo. 

Le Pen incluso adelantó su visita para tratar de evitar algún encontronazo con algún vecino incómodo. Pero lo que se encontró allí fue a la mayoría de un pueblo que la abucheó y la conminó a dejar el pueblo: "¡Fuera!" "¡Nos llenas de mierda!", fueron algunas de las expresiones que pudo escuchar la líder ultraderechista, tal como se puede ver en este vídeo de Youtube.

, Agrupación Nacional (RN) Rassemblement national

Etiquetas