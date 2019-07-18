Público
Marruecos Condenados a muerte los tres asesinos de dos turistas nórdicas en Marruecos

El Tribunal de Apelación de Salé, encargado de delitos de terrorismo, condenó así a la pena capital a Abdessamad el Joud, Youness Ouziad y Rachid Afati, quienes poco antes de perpetrar su acción habían jurado lealtad al autodenominado Estado Islámico.

El asesino de las turistas nórdicas en Marruecos y cerebro del grupo yihadista, Abdessamad Al Joud | EFE

Los tres jóvenes marroquíes que asesinaron y decapitaron a dos turistas escandinavas el pasado diciembre en una montaña del Atlas han sido condenados a muerte por el tribunal que juzga aquellos hechos.

El Tribunal de Apelación de Salé (ciudad vecina de Rabat), encargado de delitos de terrorismo, condenó así a la pena capital a Abdessamad el Joud (vendedor ambulante de 25 años), Youness Ouziad (carpintero, de 27), y Rachid Afati (carpintero, de 33), quienes poco antes de perpetrar su acción habían jurado lealtad al autodenominado Estado Islámico.

Los otros 21 juzgados por complicidad en aquellos hechos en distintos grados han sido condenados a penas de entre cinco años y la cadena perpetua.

