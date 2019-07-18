Los tres jóvenes marroquíes que asesinaron y decapitaron a dos turistas escandinavas el pasado diciembre en una montaña del Atlas han sido condenados a muerte por el tribunal que juzga aquellos hechos.
El Tribunal de Apelación de Salé (ciudad vecina de Rabat), encargado de delitos de terrorismo, condenó así a la pena capital a Abdessamad el Joud (vendedor ambulante de 25 años), Youness Ouziad (carpintero, de 27), y Rachid Afati (carpintero, de 33), quienes poco antes de perpetrar su acción habían jurado lealtad al autodenominado Estado Islámico.
Los otros 21 juzgados por complicidad en aquellos hechos en distintos grados han sido condenados a penas de entre cinco años y la cadena perpetua.
