rabat
El Gobierno marroquí anunció este miércoles una apertura parcial de sus fronteras aéreas y marítimas a partir del 14 de julio, exclusivamente para sus nacionales y para los residentes en el país magrebí que deseen regresar, lo que excluye los movimientos turísticos.
A través de un comunicado oficial, el Gobierno explicó que desde la primera hora del día 14 los marroquíes y residentes en el país podrán acceder al territorio nacional tras haber pasado cuatro meses sin poder hacerlo salvo casos muy contados de repatriaciones organizadas.
El comunicado deja claro que la reapertura se refiere a aeropuertos y a puertos, por lo que no incluye las fronteras terrestres de Ceuta y Melilla. Mientras que las compañías aéreas podrán programar "tantos vuelos como sean necesarios", solo dos puertos europeos (Sète en Francia y Génova en Italia) estarán habilitados para fletar ferries con destino a Marruecos, "con exclusión de cualquier otro puerto", incluido el de Algeciras.
Los pasajeros de aviones y barcos deberán presentar, antes del embarque, un test PCR hecho como máximo 48 horas antes, además de otro test serológico. Además, todos los viajeros podrán ser sometidos a otro test PCR durante su viaje.
Este comunicado significa la práctica cancelación de la Operación Paso del Estrecho, al estar cerrado el trayecto entre Algeciras y Tánger, así como los accesos a partir de Ceuta o Melilla
