Marruecos Marruecos desmantela un grupo afín al ISIS con un excombatiente en Siria

Las detenciones se produjeron en la región de Tánger, en el extremo norte del país.

Yihadista detenido por propaganda del ISIS. Foto de archivo - EFE

La policía marroquí desmanteló hoy una célula terrorista compuesta por cinco miembros ligada al autodenominado ISIS, según informó hoy el Buró Central de Investigaciones Judiciales (BCIJ, organismo antiterrorista).

Las detenciones se produjeron en la región de Tánger, en el extremo norte del país. Con edades comprendidas entre los 24 y los 36 años, los detenidos estaban en contacto con miembros del EI "con vistas a preparar ataques contra lugares sensibles del país", que el comunicado no precisa.

Uno de los detenidos es un expreso que ya había purgado una pena por haber combatido en la guerra que libró el ISIS en la región de Irak y Siria, algo que suele repetirse con frecuencia en el caso de los detenidos marroquíes por delitos de extremismo.

