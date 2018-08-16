Más de 300 diarios de EEUU denuncian amenazas y ataques de Trump a la prensa

Más de 300 diarios de Estados Unidos han publicado este jueves editoriales de manera coordinada en los que denuncian los ataques y amenazas reiterados del presidente Donald Trump a la prensa como un "peligro" para la sociedad estadounidense.

"Llamar a la prensa 'el enemigo del pueblo' al igual que va contra los valores estadounidenses es también un peligro para el tejido cívico que hemos compartido durante más de dos siglos", indica el editorial del Boston Globe, diario que impulsó la iniciativa.

Por su parte, The New York Times apeló a los ciudadanos al asegurar que la prensa los "necesita". Su editorial arranca con una referencia histórica, cuando en 1787, el año en que se adoptó la Constitución de Estados Unidos, Thomas Jefferson escribió a un amigo: "Si tuviera que decidir si debíamos tener un gobierno sin periódicos o periódicos sin un gobierno, no dudaría un momento en preferir el último".

Al frente común se sumaron tanto diarios de gran tirada de ciudades grandes como periódicos locales, entre ellos cabeceras como The Houston Chronicle, Minneapolis Star Tribune, Miami Herald o Denver Post. "Pedimos a los consejos editoriales de todo el país -progresistas y conservadores, grandes y pequeños-, que se unan a nosotros para encarar esta amenaza fundamental en sus propias palabras", remarcó el Globe.

El mandatario ha criticado de manera repetida a los medios de comunicación por citar "fuentes anónimas que no existen" para elaborar sus noticias e "inventar historias" para desacreditar su trabajo. Precisamente esta mañana, en aparente referencia a la campaña de los diarios, Trump aseguró que los "medios de Noticias Falsas son el Partido de Oposición".