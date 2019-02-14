Más de una decena de parejas homosexuales ha presentado una demanda conjunta ante un tribunal de Tokio para reclamar su derecho a casarse, ya que consideran que las leyes actuales sobre matrimonio violan la igualdad consagrada en la Constitución del país asiático.
Aunque algunas localidades ya reconocen a las parejas de dos personas del mismo sexo y en ciertas empresas también se han ampliado los derechos, la ley nacional aún mantiene que el matrimonio es la unión entre un hombre y una mujer.
Un total de 13 parejas de Tokio y de otras ciudades de Japón se han unido para presentar una denuncia común ante La Justicia de Tokio. "Presentamos una petición que representa a las minorías sexuales de todo el país", ha explicado uno de las denunciantes, Kenji Aiba, en declaraciones a los medios, según la cadena NHK.
Otra de las demandantes, Ai Nakajima, confía en que sea "el primer paso para la legalización del matrimonio homosexual en Japón", un país de marcado carácter conservador pero en el que ahora los sondeos ya dejan entrever un creciente apoyo social al matrimonio gay.
El Gobierno de Shinzo Abe, sin embargo, guarda silencio. El Ministerio de Justicia nipón ha rehusado realizar ningún comentario al respecto porque no había recibido la petición detallada.
