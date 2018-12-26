Público
Matrimonio homosexual Tailandia prepara la ley para ser el primer país de Asia en reconocer parejas del mismo sexo

El Ejecutivo ha aprobado la Ley de Unión Civil y no se esperan problemas en su tramitación parlamentaria, ya que el país está gobernado por militares desde el golpe de Estado de mayo de 2014

Vista general de la sala de reuniones del Parlamento en Bangkok (Tailandia).-EFE

El Gobierno de Tailandia ha aprobado la legislación que ofrece reconocimiento legal a la unión entre personas del mismo sexo, lo que convertirá al país en el primero de Asia en reconocer este derecho cuando se complete toda la tramitación, confirmaron este miércoles fuentes oficiales.

El tailandés Apichat, de la oficina del portavoz del Gobierno, declaró a Efe que el Ejecutivo aprobó la Ley de Unión Civil el día de Navidad, que no es festivo en Tailandia.

El funcionario indicó que todavía no hay una fecha concreta para que la legislación pase a la Asamblea Legislativa Nacional para su debate y aprobación porque el Consejo de Estado está revisando los detalles de la ley.

No se prevén problemas en la tramitación en el Parlamento dado que el país está gobernada por los militares desde el golpe de Estado que encabezó el general Prayut Chan-ocha el 22 de mayo de 2014, hoy actual primer ministro.

El Legislativo aprobó ayer la legalización del uso de la marihuana con fines medicinales y de investigación, lo que convierte a Tailandia en el primer país del Sudeste Asiático en unirse en esta práctica a Canadá, Australia, México, Brasil y algunos estados de EEUU.

Tailandia, donde hasta hace poco estaba prohibida la actividad política, tiene previsto celebrar elecciones generales en la primera mitad de 2019.

El general Prayut no ha descartado que vaya a presentarse a las elecciones.

