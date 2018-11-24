El ministro del Interior italiano y líder de la ultraderechista Liga, Matteo Salvini, ha dicho este sábado que las autoridades de Malta no están asistiendo a un barco con unos 200 inmigrantes en el Mediterráneo y lo están dirigiendo hacia Italia.
"Malta ha abandonado una lancha hinchable con 200 personas (en el mar Mediterráneo) para hacerla llegar a Italia", dijo Salvini, según una nota de su Ministerio.
El también vicepresidente del Gobierno italiano afirmó que las autoridades maltesas habían "coordinado las operaciones de rescate", pero denunció que "como de costumbre están tratando de enviar a los inmigrantes" a Italia.
"Es otra vergüenza digna de esta Unión Europea incapaz y dañina. En Bruselas están demasiado ocupados escribiendo cartas contra Italia como para hacer frente a estos problemas", apuntó, en relación al rechazo de la Comisión Europea del borrador presupuestario de Italia para 2019.
Como ministro del Interior Salvini está aplicando mano dura contra la inmigración para frenar las llegadas desde África por el mar Mediterráneo.
El pasado agosto, impidió a más de 100 inmigrantes nigerianos que bajaran a tierra y les obligó a permanecer durante cinco días a bordo de un barco militar en el puerto de Catania.
El ministro italiano fue investigado por "secuestro agravado de personas" por estos hechos, pero a principios de noviembre Salvini aseguró que la Fiscalía de Catania había solicitado que se archivara esta investigación.
