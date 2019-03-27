Público
Brexit May dimitirá antes de la segunda fase de la negociación con la UE por el brexit, según un diputado

La líder conservadora ha prometido "que no permanecerá en su puesto para la siguiente fase de la negociación", ha revelado a los medios el diputado James Cartlidge.

May, en Downing Street, este lunes. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

La primera ministra británica, Theresa May, ha dicho este miércoles a su grupo parlamentario que dimitirá del cargo antes de que empiece la segunda fase de negociaciones con la Unión Europea (UE), a cambio de que apoyen su acuerdo de retirada, según un diputado.

La líder conservadora ha prometido "que no permanecerá en su puesto para la siguiente fase de la negociación", ha revelado a los medios el diputado James Cartlidge al salir de la reunión de los tories en una sala del Parlamento.

"Necesitamos lograr el acuerdo para el brexit", aseguró May a los legisladores, según un comunicado de su oficina, en donde añadía que estaba preparada para dejar ese puesto antes de tiempo "para hacer lo correcto para el país y el partido".

