Estás leyendo: Biden suspende las perforaciones de petróleo y gas en las zonas del Ártico

Público
Público

Medio ambiente Biden suspende las perforaciones de petróleo y gas en las zonas del Ártico

El presidente de EEUU corrige una de las decisiones más polémicas tomadas por Donald Trump en materia medioambiental poco antes su investidura.

El presidente de Estados unidos, Joe Biden, a la vuelta de su viaje en Oklahoma el 01 de junio de 2021.
El presidente de Estados unidos, Joe Biden, a la vuelta de su viaje en Oklahoma el 01 de junio de 2021. Yuri Gripas / EFE

Madrid

Actualizado:

El presidente de EEUU, Joe Biden, ha decidido suspender los arrendamientos de petróleo y gas en el denominado Refugio Nacional de Vida Silvestre del Ártico, con lo que corrige una de las decisiones más polémicas tomadas por la anterior administración de Donald Trump en materia medioambiental.

"A la luz de supuestas deficiencias legales (...), incluida la insuficiencia de la revisión requerida por la Ley Nacional de Política Ambiental, la Secretaria de Interior deberá, según corresponda y de conformidad con la ley, establecer una moratoria temporal de todas las actividades del Gobierno relacionadas con la implementación del Programa de Arrendamiento de Petróleo y Gas de la Llanura Costera, (...) en el Refugio Nacional de Vida Silvestre del Ártico".

Las perforaciones del Ártico es un asunto que enfrenta a demócratas y republicanos desde hace cuatro décadas

Así lo decreta la orden publicada el martes por el Departamento de Interior sobre un asunto que enfrenta a demócratas y republicanos desde hace cuatro décadas y que podría acabar en los tribunales.

La administración Trump subastó el derecho a perforar en la llanura costera del refugio, hogar de cientos de miles de caribúes y aves acuáticas migratorias, así como de los osos polares del sur del mar de Beaufort, solo dos semanas antes de la investidura del presidente Biden.

El nuevo Gobierno demócrata ha decidido publicar esta orden para bloquear los arrendamientos, citando problemas con el proceso de revisión ambiental. Según la orden, ahora se realizará "un nuevo y exhaustivo análisis de los posibles impactos ambientales del programa de petróleo y gas".

La "revisión del Programa de Arrendamiento de Petróleo y Gas de Coastal Plain (...) ha identificado múltiples deficiencias legales" insiste la normativa, que incluyen la falta de análisis adecuado de una gama razonable de requisitos establecidos por la legislación de medio ambiente. En la normativa dictada por la responsable de Interior, Deb Haaland, se pide una moratoria temporal de todas las actividades relacionadas con esos arrendamientos para realizar "un nuevo análisis completo de los posibles impactos ambientales del programa de petróleo y gas".

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público