La Comisión Europea tiene previsto aprobar una denuncia contra España ante el Tribunal de Justicia de la Unión Europea por la contaminación atmosférica de Madrid y Barcelona. Esta decisión se hará pública el jueves dando por finalizado el expediente de infracción contra España que lleva abierto durante más de cuatro años.
La Comisaría de Medio Ambiente decidió en 2015 dejar en standby el expediente, mientras Alemania, Francia, Italia, Rumanía, Hungría y Reino Unido si recibieron una denuncia, emitida desde Bruselas, por la calidad del aire. Madrid Central y otros planes para promover la limpieza del aire ayudaron a que la denuncia no llegara a España, según informa El País.
El comisario europeo de Medio Ambiente, Karmenu Vella, aseguró hace un año que iba a estar "supervisando la ejecución de las medidas, así como su eficacia para mejorar la situación".
No es la primera vez que llega un toque de atención de Bruselas por la calidad del aire en Madrid. El comisario europeo de Energía y Clima, Miguel Arias Cañete, ya advirtió hace un mes que, si las ciudades no respetan los límites de la calidad del aire, se lanzarían "los procesos de infracción pertinentes".
La decisión del PP y Ciudadanos de paralizar el proyecto de Madrid Central puso en vigilancia a Bruselas ya que los datos de dióxido de nitrógeno han superado los límites establecidos.
