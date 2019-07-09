Francia introducirá un impuesto ecológico de entre 1,50 y 18 euros a los billetes de avión en todos los vuelos que salgan desde Francia. Se espera que recauden alrededor de 180 millones de euros a partir de 2020, según ha anunciado la ministra de Transportes, Elisabeth Borne. El gobierno francés también dijo que a partir de 2020 esperaba recaudar 140 millones de euros al reducir los beneficios fiscales sobre el diésel para camiones.
"Hemos decidido establecer un impuesto ecológico en todos los vuelos desde Francia ", dijo Borne explicó durante una rueda de prensa, y agregó que los fondos financiarán el transporte diario en Francia. Se aplicará a todas las aerolíneas y se cobrará 1,50 euros para los vuelos nacionales e intraeuropeos en clase económica y de 18 euros para los vuelos extracomunitarios de clase ejecutiva.
Tras el anuncio, las acciones de aerolíneas de toda Europa cayeron en bolsa: Air France bajó un 5,2%, Ryanair un 4,8%, EasyJet un 4% y Lufthansa bajó casi un 3%. Por su parte, la aerolínea francesa Air France se mantuvo en contra de este impuesto asegurando que "la medida penalizaría significativamente su actividad".
Sin embargo, los ecologistas ha asegurado que es poco probable que el nuevo impuesto cambie el comportamiento del consumidor. La Federación Europea de Transporte y Medio Ambiente (T&E), con sede en Bruselas, estima que estos impuestos de las aerolíneas aumentan alrededor de 1.000 millones de euros al año en Alemania y más de 3.000 millones en Gran Bretaña.
