El Estado francés fue reconocido este martes por primera vez como responsable de no haber hecho lo suficiente contra la contaminación del aire, lo que obligó a las dos demandantes, una madre y una hija, a cambiar de domicilio para poder disminuir sus crisis de asma.
El Tribunal Administrativo de Montreuil, en las afueras de París, consideró responsable al Estado por las deficiencias en la aplicación de un plan de protección de la atmósfera en la región de Ile-de-France, destacó el diario Le Monde.
Las dos demandantes padecen importantes enfermedades respiratorias y tuvieron que abandonar la periferia parisina porque sus crisis de asma se agravaron con el pico de contaminación registrado en diciembre de 2016. "Es una decisión histórica", dijo su abogado, François Lafforgue.
Hay otros 39 casos similares
El tribunal, no obstante, no vio suficientemente demostrada una relación de causalidad entre los problemas médicos de las dos mujeres y la contaminación, por lo que no les concedió la indemnización solicitada, de 160.000 euros. Según Le Monde, hay otros 39 casos similares que están siendo instruidos en tribunales de Lyon, Lille o Grenoble.
Entre ellos está el de una profesora de yoga parisina harta de sus repetidas crisis respiratorias, que fue la primera en demandar al Estado, en junio de 2017, y cuya audiencia está programada para este jueves.
