En lo que va de año, México ha registrado al menos 28 asesinatos de activistas, ambientales y líderes indígenas, en una escalada de violencia que ha generado alarma por el aumento de estos homicidios. Los últimos los de defensor del medioambiente David Díaz Valdez, en el estado de Colima, y el defensor de derechos humanos de los pueblos indígenas Simón Pedro Pérez López.

El caso de Díaz Valdez fue de los más dolorosos porque, como cuenta Sofía Geovana Arreola, quien trabajo con él : "No se peleaba con nadie, reclamaba justicia pero nunca me dijo que estuviera bajo amenaza, por eso nos sorprendió su muerte no tenía enemigos, lo quería mucho la gente" .

"Estamos ante una situación de alarma", asegura Gabriela Carreón, gerente de derechos humanos del Centro Mexicano de Derecho Ambiental (CEMDA).

Tras ocho años de registro y documentación, el CEMDA señaló en un informe que en México "prevalece una violencia estructural y generalizada en contra de quienes defienden el patrimonio natural, la tierra y el territorio".

Desde 2018 han sido asesinados al menos 68 defensores de derechos humanos, 43 periodistas y 56 activistas.

Y no son solo los asesinatos, según el Centro, en 2020 se contabilizaron 90 agresiones perpetradas en 65 ataques distintos, además de los 18 asesinatos registrados, teniendo en cuenta que hay muchos otros que no se registran

"Señalamos la inacción del Estado mexicano en sus diferentes niveles de Gobierno y le recordamos la obligación de investigar los asesinatos, otorgar justicia, verdad y medidas de no repetición hacia las y los sobrevivientes, sus familiares y la comunidad", apuntó la organización Indigenous Peoples Rights International.

El Gobierno se defiende

La Secretaría de Gobernación de México ha confirmado que, solo durante el mandato del presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador, es decir, entre 2018 y 2021, han sido asesinados al menos 68 defensores de derechos humanos, 43 periodistas y 56 activistas.

Sin embargo, al ser preguntado por la cifra de víctimas, López Obrador solo dijo que "es propaganda de nuestros adversarios", luego lamentó todos los fallecimientos y señaló que su gobierno lucha para que esto no suceda.