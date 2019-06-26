"No voy a ir a la puta Casa Blanca, en caso de que ganemos el torneo. No nos van a invitar, tengo mis dudas", declaró la capitana del equipo nacional estadounidense Megan Rapinoe, de 33 años, a la revista Eight by Eight.
Esta polémica comenzó cuando la jugadora de fútbol no cantó el himno americano antes del mundial contra España. Ante este suceso, el presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, tachó su actitud como "poco apropiada" ante The Hill.
La futbolista se negó a cantar el himno nacional estadounidense como protesta por "la desigualdad y la brutalidad policial".
“I’m not going to the fucking White House.” - @mPinoe pic.twitter.com/sz1ADG2WdT— Eight by Eight (@8by8mag) 25 de junio de 2019
La réplica de Donald Trump, que ya había criticado anteriormente a la centrocampista por no cantar el himno, no se hizo esperar y recordó a la jugadora estadounidense que, salvo en casos relativos a la NBA, "a propietarios, ligas y equipos les encanta venir a la Casa Blanca". "Soy un gran aficionado de la selección y del fútbol femenino, pero Megan debería GANAR primero antes de HABLAR. Acaba el trabajo", escribió en su perfil oficial de 'Twitter' dirigiéndose a Rapinoe.
"No hemos todavía invitado a Megan o al equipo, pero ahora invito al EQUIPO, gane o pierda. Megan nunca debería faltarle el respeto a nuestro país, la Casa Blanca, o nuestra bandera, especialmente por lo mucho que se ha hecho por ella y el equipo. Sé orgullosa de la bandera que portas. El equipo estadounidense lo está haciendo GENIAL", sentenció.
....in our Country’s history, and the poverty index is also best number EVER), leagues and teams love coming to the White House. I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job! We haven’t yet....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 26 de junio de 2019
Rapinoe no es la única deportista que se ha enfrentado al presidente Trump. Otros atletas ya pusieron de manifiesto su descontento con el mandatario debido a sus comentarios machistas y racistas. Un ejemplo es el jugador de fútbol americano Colin Kaepernick, quien se arrodilló contra el himno antes del partido.
"No he experimentado la brutalidad policial, ni el racismo, ni nada parecido, pero no puedo permanecer como si nada cuando hay gente en este país que tiene que lidiar con este tipo de cosas", aseguró quaterback de la NFL a The Player's Tribune.
